Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $18.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Navient stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Navient by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

