Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NVTS opened at $9.01 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

