Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

