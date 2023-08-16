New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,469 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

