New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,279,000 after buying an additional 924,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,944,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 122,625 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

