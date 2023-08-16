New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,757 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NMI Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

