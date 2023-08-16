New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,289 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

