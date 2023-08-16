New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

