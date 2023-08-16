New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.