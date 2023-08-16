New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $583.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have commented on GHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

