New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

