New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

