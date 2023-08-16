New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,776 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $935.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

