New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.