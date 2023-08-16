New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 347,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

