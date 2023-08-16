NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NEP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.