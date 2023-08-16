NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,314,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $120,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.