Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $127,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 22.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

