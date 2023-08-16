NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.