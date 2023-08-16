Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nutex Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Shares of NUTX opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 225.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%.

In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 482,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 5,500.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 560,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 550,025 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3,712,100.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 928,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 304.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

