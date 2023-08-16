Nyxoah S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nyxoah in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYXH opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

