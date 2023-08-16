Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.65.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $107.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

