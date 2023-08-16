OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OABI shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

Shares of OABI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $643.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of -0.54.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $519,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,520.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,832,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

