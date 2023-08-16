ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

