OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 2.2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 4,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

