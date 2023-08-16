Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OPRT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

