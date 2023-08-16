OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Trading Down 27.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.