Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 2.9 %

GOFPY opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

