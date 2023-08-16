Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 731,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

