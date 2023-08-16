Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $215.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 342.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

