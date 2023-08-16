Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

