Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE:PRK opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Park National has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park National by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

