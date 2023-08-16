Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $18,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

