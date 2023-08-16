Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $31.79 Average PT from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.96 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

