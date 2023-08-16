PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $56.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

PBF Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

