Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,000.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.83 ($12.70).

Several analysts have commented on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.22) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.92) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($93,933.78). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNN stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 806.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

