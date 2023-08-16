Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 6,646 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,646 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $19,738.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,542.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $41,389.92.

On Monday, August 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,156 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $12,384.88.

On Friday, August 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,810 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $8,345.70.

On Monday, July 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $15,016.32.

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0535 dividend. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.54%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

