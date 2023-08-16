PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $13.58.
In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
