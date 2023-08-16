Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Pharvaris Stock Up 8.6 %

PHVS stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

