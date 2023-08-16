Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $173,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.