Planet Fitness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average volume of 933 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,562,000 after acquiring an additional 523,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

