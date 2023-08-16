Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

PRCH opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 5,611,649 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 600,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its stake in Porch Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 2,837,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

