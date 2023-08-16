PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,739,000 after buying an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 432,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

