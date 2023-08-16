Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
TSE:PBH opened at C$103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
