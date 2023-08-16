Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

