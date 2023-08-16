Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,874 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $168,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.