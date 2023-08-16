Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 106,948 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,648,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $179,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 689,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

