Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $174,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

