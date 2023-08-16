Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $135,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,264.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,486,088. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

