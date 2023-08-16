Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $128.21 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $128,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $467.87 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.10. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

