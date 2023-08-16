Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 125,210 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Gildan Activewear worth $136,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,399,000 after buying an additional 81,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,654,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,418 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

